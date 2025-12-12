Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,908 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $173.19 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.00.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

