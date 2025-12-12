Centerbridge Partners L.P. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Anywhere Real Estate accounts for 0.5% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned about 1.79% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth $3,620,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth $3,067,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 582,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

