Globeflex Capital L P Has $13.94 Million Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 3,477.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,282 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial Services comprises about 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.32% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 381.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 519,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 20,113 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $395,019.32. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,093,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,758,539.68. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

