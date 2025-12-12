Globeflex Capital L P Has $29.70 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Assurant makes up 2.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.30% of Assurant worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,775,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,051,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,245,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after buying an additional 72,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.75%.Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

