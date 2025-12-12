Globeflex Capital L P Takes $5.33 Million Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Truist Financial upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $221,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.65.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

