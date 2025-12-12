Globeflex Capital L P Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Genpact worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Genpact by 124.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 179,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 653.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 544,114 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2,671.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 169,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 99.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

