Globeflex Capital L P Buys 11,938 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.45% of Blue Bird worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,849,000 after acquiring an additional 647,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 27.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%. The business had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

