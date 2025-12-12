Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of Itron worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.27 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $286,731. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

