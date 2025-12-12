13,134 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,134 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.9% during the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 787,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.8%

AEM opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.