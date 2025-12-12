108,945 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Purchased by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 4.2% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 479,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.