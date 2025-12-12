Clearfield Capital Management LP Invests $10.49 Million in Vistra Corp. $VST

Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000. Vistra makes up 8.1% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $6,779,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $63,866,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 41,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.32, for a total value of $8,339,882.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,809.04. This trade represents a 14.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,299 shares of company stock valued at $155,981,703. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 5.7%

VST opened at $174.54 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

