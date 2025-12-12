Decade Renewable Partners LP Has $11.05 Million Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Decade Renewable Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 658,470 shares during the quarter. HudBay Minerals accounts for about 8.8% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.26% of HudBay Minerals worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 501,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,035,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.39. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

