Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/8/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/3/2025 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2025 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/29/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.