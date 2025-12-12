Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/29/2025 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

