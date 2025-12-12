Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML Shares Acquired by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium accounts for approximately 3.6% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.91% of Sigma Lithium worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.3% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,963,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,581 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,305,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 163,335 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 1.2%

SGML opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

