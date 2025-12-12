Decade Renewable Partners LP Sells 7,106 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Decade Renewable Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 4.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 784,299 shares of company stock worth $155,981,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 5.7%

VST stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

