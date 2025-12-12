Caption Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Inc. $SII

Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sprott worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter worth $28,948,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Sprott Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SII opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

