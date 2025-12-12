Dorsal Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 0.9% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $390,762.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

