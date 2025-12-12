Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned 1.01% of Zillow Group worth $171,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 209,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,709,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 213.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -541.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

