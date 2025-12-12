Decade Renewable Partners LP Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 418.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 218,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

