YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,090,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in YETI by 2,337.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,519 shares during the period.

NYSE YETI opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. YETI has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.78.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

