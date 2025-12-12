Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$42.57

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

TSE:AFN opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.83. The stock has a market cap of C$421.12 million, a P/E ratio of -62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$17.93 and a 1-year high of C$53.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.