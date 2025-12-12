Reviewing Nukkleus (NUKK) & The Competition

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nukkleus to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million N/A 0.35 Nukkleus Competitors $1.23 billion $22.28 million -1.90

Analyst Ratings

Nukkleus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus. Nukkleus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nukkleus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nukkleus Competitors 1338 2592 5194 299 2.47

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Nukkleus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nukkleus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -115.77% 923.75% Nukkleus Competitors -381.45% -647.08% -14.62%

Volatility & Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.75, meaning that its stock price is 775% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus’ competitors have a beta of -15.56, meaning that their average stock price is 1,656% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nukkleus competitors beat Nukkleus on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

