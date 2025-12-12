Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $60.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.1250.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Ashland by 3,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.34.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.05%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

