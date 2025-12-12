Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:AASPGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.00. Agassi Sports Entertainment shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 801 shares.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

