CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.22. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,728,248 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 69,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 46,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

