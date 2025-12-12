CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.22. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,728,248 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
