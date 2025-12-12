NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.54 and traded as low as GBX 66.90. NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 68.20, with a volume of 7,919,782 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRR shares. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 100 target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 128 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 107.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

