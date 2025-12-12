STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.36 and traded as low as GBX 240. STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 240.03, with a volume of 136,128 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.42.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STS Global Income & Growth Trust had a net margin of 88.82% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

