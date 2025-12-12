Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €13.58 and traded as low as €13.49. Orange shares last traded at €13.67, with a volume of 3,353,854 shares changing hands.

Orange Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.58.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

