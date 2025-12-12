CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $9.15. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,658 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
About CKX Lands
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
