CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $9.15. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,658 shares traded.

CKX Lands Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

