Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.75 and traded as high as GBX 500. Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 481.11, with a volume of 188,558 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company has a market cap of £162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.75.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

