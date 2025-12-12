FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,929 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

