FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 17,769 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

