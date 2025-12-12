Covalent Partners LLC Acquires 58,000 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Covalent Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Marcus accounts for 6.8% of Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Marcus worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 59,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Marcus by 63.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Marcus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,260,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.98 on Friday. Marcus Corporation has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.14 million. Research analysts predict that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Marcus declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

