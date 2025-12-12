FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 300,972 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 274.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,972 shares during the period. IREN comprises about 1.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of IREN worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the second quarter worth $291,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in IREN during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,228,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jones Trading lowered shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IREN to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

