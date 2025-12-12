Glenview Trust co Sells 60,491 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,491 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Dollar General Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of DG opened at $132.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.