Clarity Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,140 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 12.2% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Stock Up 17.6%

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

