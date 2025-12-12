Clarity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Clarity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises 1.8% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 370.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.34 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.