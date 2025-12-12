Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,895 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $28,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $4,398,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $145.88 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

