CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,850 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
BSX stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
