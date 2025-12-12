CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.07 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,679,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

