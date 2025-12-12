CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.16 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 56,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $497.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.73. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

