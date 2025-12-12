Glenview Trust co Buys 10,046 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $124.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

