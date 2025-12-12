CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,460 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,150.80. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $584,452.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,523.24. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,972,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.