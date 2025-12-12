Contrasting Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Rohm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 7.33% 8.38% 6.41% Rohm -8.78% -0.96% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 3 0 1 2.50 Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Rohm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Rohm.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Rohm”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.61 million 2.84 $1.27 million $0.10 37.20 Rohm $2.95 billion 1.88 -$330.42 million ($0.72) -19.02

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rohm. Rohm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Rohm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

