Financial Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rackspace Technology and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 4 0 0 1.67 MediaAlpha 1 1 5 1 2.75

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $1.51, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.74 billion 0.10 -$858.20 million ($1.08) -1.05 MediaAlpha $864.70 million 0.99 $16.63 million ($0.03) -436.67

This table compares Rackspace Technology and MediaAlpha”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediaAlpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.43% N/A -1.55% MediaAlpha -0.10% -71.02% 14.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.