MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $853.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.52 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $82,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,696,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,921,790.60. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,967,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,880.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,814. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $279,000. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

