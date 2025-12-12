Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.8571.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,573. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $781,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,988. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,433 shares of company stock valued at $99,386,524. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112,519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuvalent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

