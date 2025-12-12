Head-To-Head Review: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) vs. PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PPJ Enterprise and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talkspace 0 3 2 0 2.40

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than PPJ Enterprise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Talkspace 1.98% 3.75% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Enterprise and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PPJ Enterprise and Talkspace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Enterprise $670,000.00 1.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Talkspace $187.59 million 2.98 $1.15 million $0.03 112.33

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Enterprise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PPJ Enterprise has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace beats PPJ Enterprise on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Enterprise

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

