National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCMI

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.2%

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.36. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $40,133.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,998 shares in the company, valued at $528,351.12. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.