CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get CorMedix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRMD

Insider Buying and Selling at CorMedix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,394.68. This represents a 14.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,316.24. This represents a 33.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Price Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 75.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.